Dr. Hutchison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jeffrey Hutchison, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Hutchison, DO is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Hutchison works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Complete Eyecare West Inc.5141 W Broad St Ste 130, Columbus, OH 43228 Directions (614) 878-1571
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hutchison?
I had caderact surgery. Dr Hutchinson suggested I have a near and far eye corrective lense put in. (since that’s the way my eyes function) I was very happy with the results. He also corrected the astigmatism for a little more, but it was worth it. I was ready to go back to work after surgery tha same day, but he suggested I stay home.
About Dr. Jeffrey Hutchison, DO
- Critical Care Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1609824267
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hutchison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hutchison works at
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hutchison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hutchison.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hutchison, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hutchison appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.