Dr. Jeffrey Ickler, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (6)
Map Pin Small Mobile, AL
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Ickler, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Ickler, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska At Kearney and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary.

Dr. Ickler works at Southeastern Surgical Specs in Mobile, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ickler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southeastern Surgical Specialists
    1700 Spring Hill Ave Ste 400, Mobile, AL 36604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 438-4400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mobile Infirmary

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical Hernia
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Ventral Hernia
Umbilical Hernia
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Ventral Hernia

Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Ickler, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477656528
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Nebraska At Kearney
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Ickler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ickler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ickler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ickler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ickler works at Southeastern Surgical Specs in Mobile, AL. View the full address on Dr. Ickler’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ickler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ickler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ickler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ickler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

