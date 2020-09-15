Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Islas, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Islas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Long Beach, CA. They graduated from UCLA and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Islas works at Associates In General Surgery in Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.