Dr. Jeffrey Jackman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Jackman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Jackman, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Jackman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Miami|University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine|University of Miami|University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Jackman works at
Dr. Jackman's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Heart - Alexandria4660 Kenmore Ave Ste 1200, Alexandria, VA 22304 Directions (703) 977-5084Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jackman?
Dr. Jackman conducted an annual review of my cardiovascular system. Resent testing results were discussed and compared to prior testing by Jackson, focusing on a path forward. Dr. Jackson is very good at providing an honest assessment of current conditions and identifying recommendations on the timing and procedures for followup.
About Dr. Jeffrey Jackman, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1437111622
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital|Georgetown University Hospital|University Of Virginia Hospital|University Of Virginia Hospital
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Georgetown University Hospital
- University of Miami|University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine|University of Miami|University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackman works at
Dr. Jackman has seen patients for Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.