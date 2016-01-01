Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Jacobs, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Jacobs works at Pediatrics Northwest in Gig Harbor, WA with other offices in Federal Way, WA, Centralia, WA and Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.