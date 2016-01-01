See All Pediatricians in Gig Harbor, WA
Dr. Jeffrey Jacobs, MD

Pediatrics
3.8 (11)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Jacobs, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Jacobs works at Pediatrics Northwest in Gig Harbor, WA with other offices in Federal Way, WA, Centralia, WA and Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pediatrics Northwest - Gig Harbor
    Pediatrics Northwest - Gig Harbor
4700 Point Fosdick Dr Ste 205, Gig Harbor, WA 98335
    Pediatrics Northwest - Federal Way
    Pediatrics Northwest - Federal Way
505 S 336th St Ste 210, Federal Way, WA 98003
    PedsNW Centralia Respiratory and Sleep Clinic
    PedsNW Centralia Respiratory and Sleep Clinic
1911 Cooks Hill Rd, Centralia, WA 98531
    Pediatrics Northwest - James Center
    Pediatrics Northwest - James Center
1628 S Mildred St Ste 101, Tacoma, WA 98465

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Food Poisoning
All Types of Food Poisoning
Animal Allergies
Food Poisoning
All Types of Food Poisoning
Animal Allergies

Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    About Dr. Jeffrey Jacobs, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1912081746
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Childrens Hospital Oakland|Childrens Hospital Oakland|University Of Co School Of Med|University Of Co School Of Med
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

