Dr. Jeffrey James, MD

Craniofacial Surgery
5.0 (13)
Augusta, GA
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey James, MD

Dr. Jeffrey James, MD is a Craniofacial Surgery Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / DENTAL BRANCH and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and Children's Hospital.

Dr. James works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. James' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    Augusta University Medical Center
1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dentofacial Anomalies
Black Eye
Endoscopic Cranial Remodeling
Dentofacial Anomalies
Black Eye
Endoscopic Cranial Remodeling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 18, 2022
    Dr. James was the main doctor who coordinated my double jaw surgery 3 years ago at Augusta University. My experience with him and the staff at AU was the best surgery experience I've had. Dr. James was kind, knowledgeable, and eager to answer any questions I had. My experience with him is now the standard I expect from other doctors. My recovery went amazing and I'm delighted with my results. I also retained all of the feeling in my face and mouth, and I can even chew better now. I'm forever grateful for the work he did for me; my quality of life has changed for the better.
    My shiny teeth and me — May 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey James, MD
    Dr. James' Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. James

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Jeffrey James, MD

    Specialties
    • Craniofacial Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1225202484
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Women|Cosmetic Surgery Affiliates|University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center
    Residency
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Internship
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / DENTAL BRANCH
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center
    • Children's Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. James has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. James works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. James’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

