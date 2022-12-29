Overview of Dr. Jeffrey James, DO

Dr. Jeffrey James, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital South.



Dr. James works at Premier Orthopedics in Centerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.