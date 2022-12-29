Dr. Jeffrey James, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey James, DO
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey James, DO
Dr. Jeffrey James, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital and Miami Valley Hospital South.
Dr. James' Office Locations
Premier Orthopedics at Miami Valley Hospital South Campus2400 Miami Valley Dr Ste 160, Centerville, OH 45459 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am appreciative of the time Dr. James spent attending to my concerns and questions.
About Dr. Jeffrey James, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
