Dr. Jeffrey Janning, MD

Pediatrics
3.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Janning, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Janning, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital.

Dr. Janning works at Primary Care - Crestview Hills Pediatrics in Crestview Hills, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Janning's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Care - Crestview Hills Pediatrics
    334 Thomas More Pkwy, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 341-3383

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media
Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis
Otitis Media
Acute Sinusitis
Sinusitis

Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lice
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 26, 2016
    I can't say enough good things about Dr. Janning. He's very competent and thorough while remaining laid back. That's a perfect combination for an easily alarmed mother, such as myself. He validates my concerns (big and small) while continually demonstrating expertise and knowledge that allows me to trust his judgement. It gives me peace knowing we've found an excellent doctor for our children.
    Covington, KY — Nov 26, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Janning, MD
    About Dr. Jeffrey Janning, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    • 1760447619
    Education & Certifications

    • Childrens Hospital Med Center
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Janning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Janning has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Janning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Janning works at Primary Care - Crestview Hills Pediatrics in Crestview Hills, KY. View the full address on Dr. Janning’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Janning. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Janning.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Janning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Janning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

