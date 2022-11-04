Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Janus, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Janus, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.



Dr. Janus works at Mayo Clinic - Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.