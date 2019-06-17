See All Neurologists in Belmont, CA
Dr. Jeffrey Javerbaum, MD

Neurology
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Javerbaum, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Belmont, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital.

Dr. Javerbaum works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Belmont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group
    1301 Shoreway Rd Ste 100, Belmont, CA 94002
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Trigeminal Neuralgia
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Trigeminal Neuralgia

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Detoxification Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Autonomic Dysreflexia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 17, 2019
    Excellent doctor. Takes time to listen to me, very caring, excellent interpersonal skills. Seems to have seen everything in his years of practice, very thoughtful, super intelligent, complete. Felt reassured. Knew I was getting the best care and that he'd do all possible to help my problem. Feel so lucky I found him!
    About Dr. Jeffrey Javerbaum, MD

    • Neurology
    • 50 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1013006998
    Education & Certifications

    • Ucla Harbor Genl Hospital
    • Albert Einstein College Med|Kern Med Center
    • Geo Washington University Hospital
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    • Neurology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Sequoia Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Javerbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Javerbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Javerbaum has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Javerbaum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Javerbaum works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Belmont, CA. View the full address on Dr. Javerbaum’s profile.

    Dr. Javerbaum has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Javerbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Javerbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Javerbaum.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Javerbaum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Javerbaum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

