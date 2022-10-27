See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Jeffrey Jeng, MD

Pain Management
5.0 (94)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Jeng, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Jeng, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Texas Health Science Center-San Antonio.

Dr. Jeng works at Interventional Pain Doctors - Los Angeles in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in San Pedro, CA, Sherman Oaks, CA, Beverly Hills, CA, La Canada Flintridge, CA and Westlake Village, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Jeng's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Interventional Pain Doctors - Los Angeles
    8436 W 3rd St Ste 800, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (657) 317-3711
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Interventional Pain Doctors
    1360 W 6th St, San Pedro, CA 90732 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (747) 577-8935
  3. 3
    Interventional Pain Doctors
    5170 Sepulveda Blvd Ste 210, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 788-2637
  4. 4
    Interventional Pain Doctors - Beverly Hills
    8929 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 617-3046
  5. 5
    Interventional Pain Doctors - La Canada Flintridge
    1113 Foothill Blvd Ste A, La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (424) 587-3018
  6. 6
    Interventional Pain Doctors - Westlake Village
    32144 Agoura Rd Ste 200, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 873-6447

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Degenerative Spine Disorders
Musculoskeletal Pain
Nerve Blocks
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 94 ratings
    Patient Ratings (94)
    5 Star
    (93)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 27, 2022
    great- thorough and professional
    Anna L. — Oct 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeffrey Jeng, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1568857878
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California, Los Angeles
    Internship
    • University of California, San Francisco
    Medical Education
    • University Of Texas Health Science Center-San Antonio
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Jeng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jeng has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jeng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jeng works at Interventional Pain Doctors - Los Angeles in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in San Pedro, CA, Sherman Oaks, CA, Beverly Hills, CA, La Canada Flintridge, CA and Westlake Village, CA. View the full addresses on Dr. Jeng’s profile.

    94 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeng. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

