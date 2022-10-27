Dr. Jeffrey Jeng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jeng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Jeng, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Jeng, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pain Management, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Texas Health Science Center-San Antonio.
Interventional Pain Doctors - Los Angeles8436 W 3rd St Ste 800, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (657) 317-3711Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Interventional Pain Doctors1360 W 6th St, San Pedro, CA 90732 Directions (747) 577-8935
Interventional Pain Doctors5170 Sepulveda Blvd Ste 210, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403 Directions (424) 788-2637
Interventional Pain Doctors - Beverly Hills8929 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (323) 617-3046
Interventional Pain Doctors - La Canada Flintridge1113 Foothill Blvd Ste A, La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011 Directions (424) 587-3018
Interventional Pain Doctors - Westlake Village32144 Agoura Rd Ste 200, Westlake Village, CA 91361 Directions (818) 873-6447
great- thorough and professional
About Dr. Jeffrey Jeng, MD
- Pain Management
- 8 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- University of California, Los Angeles
- University of California, San Francisco
- University Of Texas Health Science Center-San Antonio
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Jeng has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jeng using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jeng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeng works at
Dr. Jeng speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Jeng. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jeng.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jeng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jeng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.