Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Jenkins, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Jenkins, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Jenkins works at Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates in Greensboro, NC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Neuroplasty along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.