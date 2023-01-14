Dr. Jeffrey Jenkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jenkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Jenkins, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Jenkins, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Jenkins, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Greensboro, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Jenkins works at
Dr. Jenkins' Office Locations
-
1
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates1130 N Church St Ste 200, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 272-4578
-
2
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA225 Baldwin Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (336) 272-4578
Hospital Affiliations
- The Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jenkins?
Great results from my surgery, no pain at all in my legs or lower back when walking which is great.
About Dr. Jeffrey Jenkins, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1942291133
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jenkins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jenkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jenkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jenkins works at
Dr. Jenkins has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Neuroplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jenkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
272 patients have reviewed Dr. Jenkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jenkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jenkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jenkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.