Dr. Jeffrey Taylor Jobe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jeffrey Taylor Jobe, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Taylor Jobe, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Taylor Jobe, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in General Hand Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Texas Tech School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Jobe works at
Dr. Jobe's Office Locations
-
1
Ascension Medical Group Seton Orthopedics - South Austin3707 S 2nd St Ste 100, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 572-7698
-
2
Ascension Medical Group Seton Orthopedics - Southwest Austin5625 Eiger Rd Ste 175, Austin, TX 78735 Directions (512) 795-1924FridayClosedSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSource of Ohio
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Preferred Health Professionals
- Preferred Health Systems
- Prudential
- Superior HealthPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jobe?
Dr Jobe is an amazing Orthopedic hand surgeon. I initially saw him for a dislocated right thumb that occurred during a hiking accident. Turns out that after he ordered an MRI, the results revealed that I has also torn the ligament. He did surgery to repair it. I have about 95% use of my thumb and it has not interfered with my daily activities. Highly recommend him.
About Dr. Jeffrey Taylor Jobe, MD
- General Hand Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487882296
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- University Of New Mexico
- Texas Tech School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jobe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jobe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jobe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jobe works at
Dr. Jobe has seen patients for Limb Pain, Broken Arm and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jobe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jobe speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Jobe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jobe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jobe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jobe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.