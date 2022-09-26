Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Johnson, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Johnson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Providence Seaside Hospital and Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Portland Neurosurgery in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.