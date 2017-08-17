Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Grant, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital and Spectrum Health Gerber Memorial.



Dr. Johnson works at Baldwin Family Health Care in Grant, MI with other offices in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.