Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Johnson, DO

Dr. Jeffrey Johnson, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Decatur, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Emily Mcclure M.d. PC in Decatur, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.