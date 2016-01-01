Overview of Dr. Jeffery Jordan, MD

Dr. Jeffery Jordan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Inverness, FL. They graduated from American University of the Caribbean and is affiliated with HCA Florida Citrus Hospital.



Dr. Jordan works at HCA Florida Citrus Internal Medicine in Inverness, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.