Dr. Jeffrey Jorden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Jorden, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital and University Of Louisville Hospital.
Locations
University Surgical Assocs PSC401 E Chestnut St Unit 710, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 583-8303
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
- University Of Louisville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
After meeting with several surgeons, with little to no compassion, meeting with Dr Jorden was such a pleasure. He was empathetic and straightforward and after asking around I found that nurses that have worked with him thought he was the best. They admired his skill and his caring demeanor. I put my trust in him and am so happy that I did.
About Dr. Jeffrey Jorden, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1902876782
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
- University of South Florida
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jorden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jorden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jorden has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Colectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jorden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Jorden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jorden.
