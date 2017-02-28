Dr. Jeffrey Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Joseph, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Joseph, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Joseph, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Murrieta, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Joseph works at
Dr. Joseph's Office Locations
Bruce C Baker MD Inc25395 Hancock Ave Ste 100, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 696-5388Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hemet Office3953 W Stetson Ave Ste 100, Hemet, CA 92545 Directions (951) 652-4343Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:30am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome dr. Best I've been to.
About Dr. Jeffrey Joseph, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134395205
Education & Certifications
- UC-Irvine
- New York University
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Skin Grafts and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Joseph speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
