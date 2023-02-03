Dr. Jeffrey Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Joseph, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Joseph, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Joseph, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lafayette General Surgical Hospital and Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Dr. Joseph's Office Locations
Acadian Ear Nose Throat and Facial Plastic Surgery Center1000 W Pinhook Rd Ste 201A, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 284-4720Monday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lafayette General Surgical Hospital
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Planvista
- PPO Plus
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Joseph?
great, staff also great.
About Dr. Jeffrey Joseph, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1336132315
Education & Certifications
- American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery|Ga Head Neck FacPlSurg
- Alton Ochsner Medical Foundation, New Orleans|Ochsner Medical Center
- Louisiana State University Medical Center
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Joseph using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
258 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
