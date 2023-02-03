See All Plastic Surgeons in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Jeffrey Joseph, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (258)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Joseph, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Joseph, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Lafayette General Surgical Hospital and Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.

Dr. Joseph works at Acadian Hearing & Balance Center in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Joseph's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Acadian Ear Nose Throat and Facial Plastic Surgery Center
    1000 W Pinhook Rd Ste 201A, Lafayette, LA 70503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 284-4720
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lafayette General Surgical Hospital
  • Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
HydraFacial Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Planvista
    • PPO Plus
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 258 ratings
    Patient Ratings (258)
    5 Star
    (252)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 03, 2023
    great, staff also great.
    Ronnie R. — Feb 03, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Joseph, MD
    About Dr. Jeffrey Joseph, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1336132315
    Education & Certifications

    • American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery|Ga Head Neck FacPlSurg
    Residency
    Residency
    • Louisiana State University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    Medical Education
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
