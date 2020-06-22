Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Kaladas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bound Brook, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-Robert Wood Johnson Med Scl|UMDNJ-RWJ Med Sch and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Kaladas works at RWJPE UrgentMed in Bound Brook, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.