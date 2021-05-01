Dr. Jeffrey Kalman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Kalman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Kalman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Richmond University Medical Center and Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Kalman works at
Locations
Staten Island Gastronenterology129 Slosson Ave, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 720-5928
Richmond University Medical Center355 Bard Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 818-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Richmond University Medical Center
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The best doctor! Extremely knowledgeable and addresses all questions and concerns. Listens and spends time. Always calls you back. Like an old school doctor. When doctors actually cared about you as a person as well as a patient. Highly recommended to all friends and family and all agree. We love dr kalman. He is the best. Office staff as well.
About Dr. Jeffrey Kalman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalman has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kalman speaks German.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.