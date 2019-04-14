Dr. Jeffrey Kaner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Kaner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Kaner, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Kaner works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Hollywood4700 Sheridan St Ste F, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 961-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaner?
Excellent encounter with Dr. Kaner and would highly recommend his professional services at Gastro Health. Kudos to his entire team!
About Dr. Jeffrey Kaner, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366443947
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaner works at
Dr. Kaner has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Duodenal Polypectomy, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaner speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.