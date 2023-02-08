Dr. Jeffrey Kann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Kann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Kann, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Kann, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They completed their fellowship with Union Memorial Hospital
Dr. Kann's Office Locations
Tri-state Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Inc5900 Corporate Dr Ste 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 369-4000Saturday8:30am - 11:00am
Tri-state Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine400 Northpointe Cir Ste 101, Seven Fields, PA 16046 Directions (724) 776-2488Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:30pmWednesday7:00am - 6:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:30am - 11:00am
Tri-State Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine, Inc300 Chapel Harbor Dr Ste 300, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 Directions (412) 696-0300Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Tri-state Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine4955 Steubenville Pike Ste 120, Pittsburgh, PA 15205 Directions (412) 787-7582Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Kennedy
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC St. Margaret
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Was very understanding about my concerns for my foot.
About Dr. Jeffrey Kann, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Rush Presby St Lukes Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kann has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
244 patients have reviewed Dr. Kann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.