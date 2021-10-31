Dr. Jeffrey Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Kaplan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Kaplan, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Kaplan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Kaplan's Office Locations
Jeffrey Kaplan MD LLC4699 Main St Ste 106, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 374-8182
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great surgeon I would give him a 10! Just had both eyes done with great success. He is friendly, kind, caring and funny. His staff is great and even his staff at the surgery center were kind and careing they all did a great job.
About Dr. Jeffrey Kaplan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1952395568
Education & Certifications
- Dubroff Eye Center
- SUNY Downstate
- St Elizabeths Hospital
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
