Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Kaplan, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Kaplan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Kaplan works at Eye Group Of Connecticut in Bridgeport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.