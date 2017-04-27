Dr. Jeffrey Karlik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karlik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Karlik, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Karlik, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Karlik, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Kennedy and UPMC Passavant - McCandless.
Dr. Karlik works at
Dr. Karlik's Office Locations
-
1
Karlik Ophthalmology1015 W View Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15229 Directions (412) 921-8101
-
2
David J Kobaly MD & Associates9576 Perry Hwy Ste 100, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 367-3130
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Kennedy
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My family and I have been seeing Dr. Karlik for many years and have found him to be very professional and knowledgeable when it comes to our eye care. H. Kasavich
About Dr. Jeffrey Karlik, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karlik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karlik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karlik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Karlik. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karlik.
