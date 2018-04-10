Dr. Jeffrey Karp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Karp, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Karp, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Karp, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Karp's Office Locations
Jeffrey M Karp MD3251 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 302, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 726-4817
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr. Karl and received great care from him. I am looking to go back. Good doctors get booked up fast.
About Dr. Jeffrey Karp, MD
- Neurology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Karp has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karp accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karp has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Karp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karp.
