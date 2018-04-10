Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Karp, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Karp, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Karp works at JEFFREY M KARP MD in Clearwater, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.