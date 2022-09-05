See All Podiatrists in Lakeland, FL
Dr. Jeffrey Karr, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jeffrey Karr, DPM

Podiatry
3.7 (39)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Karr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Karr works at Karr Foot Kare in Lakeland, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Erik Zimmermann, DPM
Dr. Erik Zimmermann, DPM
4.7 (31)
View Profile
Dr. Laurence Richman, DPM
Dr. Laurence Richman, DPM
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Karr Foot Kare PA
    5421 S Florida Ave, Lakeland, FL 33813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 646-5960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lakeland Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Achilles Tendinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Non-Healing Wounds Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Open Wound Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Osteonecrosis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Toe Wounds Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Wound Infection Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Karr?

    Sep 05, 2022
    Dr.Karr is absolutely the best in his field. I was looking at major debridement surgery. And/Or a possible amputation, from calcaneal osteomyelitis. I went to him for a second opinion. Two minimal procedures later, and I'm back working and walking . He even pushed back against insurance when they thought one of the procedures wasn't necessary. Thank you Dr.Karr for restoring my foot and life.
    Charles Shallcross — Sep 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeffrey Karr, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jeffrey Karr, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Karr to family and friends

    Dr. Karr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Karr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jeffrey Karr, DPM.

    About Dr. Jeffrey Karr, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013988658
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • James a Haley Va Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Adelphi
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Karr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karr has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Karr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Jeffrey Karr, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.