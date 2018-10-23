Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Kass, DPM

Dr. Jeffrey Kass, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.



Dr. Kass works at Jeffrey Kass Dpm PC in Forest Hills, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.