Dr. Jeffrey Kass, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Forest Hills, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.
Dr. Kass' Office Locations
Jeffrey Kass Dpm PC6812 Yellowstone Blvd Ste A, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 575-3737
Lynn Ang10201 66th Rd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (844) 727-5795
R.g. Medical PC907 E Tremont Ave, Bronx, NY 10460 Directions (718) 589-9588
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Forest Hills
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The experience i had with Dr Kass is really unbelievable, his Diagnosis the way he treated me was just Unbelievable, i would recommend him to anyone in the Country who’s looking for a Podiatrist to make an appointment with him.
- Podiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
