Dr. Jeffrey Katz, DPM
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Katz, DPM
Dr. Jeffrey Katz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Corona, CA. They completed their residency with Veterans Medical Center, Loma Linda
Dr. Katz works at
Dr. Katz's Office Locations
Advanced Care Foot and Ankle1881 California Ave Ste 102, Corona, CA 92881 Directions (951) 735-8806Monday8:30am - 5:15pmTuesday8:30am - 5:15pmWednesday8:30am - 5:15pmThursday8:30am - 5:15pmFriday8:30am - 5:15pm
Premier Foot & Ankle Group - Anaheim Location6200 E Canyon Rim Rd Ste 111E, Anaheim, CA 92807 Directions (714) 974-3338Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Corona Regional Medical Center
- Providence St. Jude Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Katz helped my teenage son by sending him for further testing for a rare medical condition. He did a thorough exam, had great bedside manner, compassion, and knowledge. His staff was very helpful with scheduling and insurance billing. We are forever greatful for his knowledge and expertise. Dr Katz is an angel in my son's life.
About Dr. Jeffrey Katz, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, German, Navajo and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Veterans Medical Center, Loma Linda
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz works at
Dr. Katz speaks German, Navajo and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.