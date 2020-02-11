Dr. Jeffrey Katzell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katzell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Katzell, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Katzell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.
Minimally Invasive Spine and Joint Center7408 Lake Worth Rd Ste 100, Lake Worth, FL 33467 Directions (561) 642-1219Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Love that man! Very very professional devoted and sympathetic with patients has great taste in cars !love his office nice and neat tidy and great employees!
- English, Spanish
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- New York Medical College
- Syracuse University
Dr. Katzell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katzell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katzell has seen patients for Disc Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katzell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Katzell speaks Spanish.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Katzell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katzell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katzell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katzell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.