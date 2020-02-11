Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Katzell, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Katzell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lake Worth, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.



Dr. Katzell works at Minimally Invasive Spine and Joint Center in Lake Worth, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Disc Replacement along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

