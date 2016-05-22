Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Kaufman, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Kaufman, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Kaufman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Orange County Global Medical Center, Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange and UCI Medical Center.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Dr. Kaufman's Office Locations
-
1
Jeffrey Evan Kaufman, MD720 N Tustin Ave Ste 101, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 972-2705
-
2
Jeffrey Kaufman, M.D.16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 1009, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (714) 973-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange County Global Medical Center
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- UCI Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kaufman?
Very informative, I was confident in him.
About Dr. Jeffrey Kaufman, MD
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1861495301
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital Of Michigan
- UC San Diego
- U Calif
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- U.C.L.A.
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufman accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufman works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.