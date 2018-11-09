See All Ophthalmologists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Jeffrey Kay, MD

Ophthalmology
3.0 (26)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Kay, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Kay, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center.

Dr. Kay works at Arizona Glaucoma Specialists in Tucson, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ and Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kay's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Glaucoma Specialists
    6599 N ORACLE RD, Tucson, AZ 85704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 544-4393
  2. 2
    Arizona Glaucoma Specialists
    20940 N Tatum Blvd Ste 250, Phoenix, AZ 85050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 538-7075
  3. 3
    Arizona Glaucoma Specialists
    6402 E Superstition Springs Blvd Ste 104, Mesa, AZ 85206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 396-9339
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 11:30am

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwest Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Glaucoma Surgery
Glaucoma
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome
Glaucoma Surgery
Glaucoma
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Canthotomy Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scleral Reinforcement Surgery Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Nov 09, 2018
    Dr. Kay is a very competent and caring doctor. Had two office calls, had to have laser surgery and I was very apprehensive and scared. It was a very quick procedure. I only have one eye and he was so very careful but professional and eased my anxiety very quickly. I recommend Dr. Kay and his staff to anyone that needs to have something done with glaucoma as you will get professional treatment and will not have to worry about the quality of treatment.
    Phyllis Boyse in Mesa, AZ — Nov 09, 2018
    About Dr. Jeffrey Kay, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073601274
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Kay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kay has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kay has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kay.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

