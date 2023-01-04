Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Kazaglis, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Kazaglis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Chicago-Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital and AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Elgin.



Dr. Kazaglis works at OrthoIllinois in Elgin, IL with other offices in Algonquin, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Systemic Chondromalacia, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.