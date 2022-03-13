See All Cardiologists in Willimantic, CT
Dr. Jeffrey Kegel, MD

Cardiology
3.2 (4)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Kegel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Willimantic, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Windham Hospital.

Dr. Kegel works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Willimantic, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    5 Founders St Ste 102, Willimantic, CT 06226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 456-2898

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Windham Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Heart Disease
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Heart Disease

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Heart Palpitations
Pulmonary Valve Disease
Aneurysm
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Cardioversion, Elective
Carotid Artery Disease
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Diabetes Type 2
Dizziness
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Dyslipidemia
Echocardiography
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Murmur
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypothyroidism
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Nuclear Stress Testing
Obesity
Overweight
Pericardial Disease
Pericarditis
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Septal Defect
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tilt Table Testing
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors
Tobacco Use Disorder
Treadmill Stress Test
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Unstable Angina
Vertigo
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
Adult Congenital Heart Disease
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Aneurysm of Heart
Ankle Disorders
Anxiety
Aortic Diseases
Aortic Dissection
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atrial Septal Defect
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD)
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardiac Tamponade
Cardiomegaly
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Coarctation of the Aorta
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Constipation
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Coronary Artery Dissection
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Down Syndrome
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Endocarditis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Heart Block
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Long QT Syndrome
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Malnutrition
Marfan Syndrome
Migraine
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Peripheral Artery Catheterization
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Pulmonary Edema
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Thyroid Goiter
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 13, 2022
    I love this doctor, is very straightforward and to the point, so that may be an acquired taste. But I always get the impression he cares about me and he’s doing his best to keep me alive and healthy. I highly recommend this doctor!
    Mark Lonabaugh — Mar 13, 2022
    About Dr. Jeffrey Kegel, MD

    • Cardiology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1619919313
    Education & Certifications

    • Presby Hosp
    • Loma Linda University Med Center
    • Loma Linda University Med Center
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeffrey Kegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kegel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kegel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kegel works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Willimantic, CT. View the full address on Dr. Kegel’s profile.

    Dr. Kegel has seen patients for Wheezing, Shortness of Breath and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kegel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kegel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kegel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kegel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kegel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

