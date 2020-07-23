Dr. Jeffrey Kelly, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Kelly, DO
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Kelly, DO is a Dermatologist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center.
Locations
Associates in Dermatology of Traverse City3643 W Front St Ste A, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-0620
Hospital Affiliations
- Munson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Priority Health
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kelly is a wonderful Dermatologist. The best one in the area. Great personality and very caring along with his expert knowledge.
About Dr. Jeffrey Kelly, DO
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1770565384
Education & Certifications
- National Capital Consortium-Walter Reed Amc/National Naval Medical Center-Bethesda (Dermatology)
- Madigan Army Medical Center-Family Practice
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Dermatitis, Actinic Keratosis and Granuloma of Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.