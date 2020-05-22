Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Kerlan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist University Hospital and West Tennessee Healthcare Bolivar Hospital.



Dr. Kerlan works at Stern Cardiovascular Foundation in Memphis, TN with other offices in Southaven, MS and Germantown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.