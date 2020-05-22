Dr. Jeffrey Kerlan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kerlan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Kerlan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Kerlan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto, Methodist University Hospital and West Tennessee Healthcare Bolivar Hospital.
Dr. Kerlan works at
Locations
Stern Cardiovascular Foundation6027 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 112, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 271-1000
Memphis Heart Clinic391 Southcrest Cir Ste 200, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (901) 271-1000
Stern Cardiovascular Foundation Inc.8060 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 271-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Methodist University Hospital
- West Tennessee Healthcare Bolivar Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
HIGHLY RECOMMENDED!! Dr. Kerlan is very knowledgeable, he's patient and caring. That is also reflected with his office staff. My spouse was hospitalized twice within 6 months. Though Dr. Kerlan wasn't the primary physician for my spouse's illness during these hospitalizations, he followed up on my spouse continuously while he was hospitalized to make sure his cardiac needs were treated correctly. We are very grateful and appreciative for his actions!
About Dr. Jeffrey Kerlan, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1154369932
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
Dr. Kerlan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kerlan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kerlan works at
Dr. Kerlan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Atrial Flutter, and more.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kerlan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kerlan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kerlan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.