Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Kessler, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Kessler, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, North Shore University Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Kessler works at Neurological Associates of Long Island in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.