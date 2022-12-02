Dr. Jeffrey Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Kim, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Kim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Priti Pandya, MD4441 Atlanta Rd SE Ste 204, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (678) 741-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
As always he enters the room happy making you very comfortable. He is very smart, listens, writes directions down. Well run office. Been his patient for years.
About Dr. Jeffrey Kim, MD
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Spanish.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
