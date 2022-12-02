Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Kim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Kim works at GI Specialists of Georgia in Smyrna, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.