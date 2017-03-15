Dr. Jeffrey Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Kim, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Kim, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Torrance Memorial Physician Network23560 Crenshaw Blvd Ste 101, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 517-7021Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Neurology3400 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 517-7021
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very Friendly, his staff has become like family.
About Dr. Jeffrey Kim, MD
- Neurology
- English, Korean
- 1457679631
Education & Certifications
- Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Duke University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Concussion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
