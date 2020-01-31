See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Erie, PA
Sports Medicine
Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Kim, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Erie, PA. They graduated from University of New England / Main Campus and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.

Dr. Kim works at Allegheny Health & Wellness Pav in Erie, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allegheny Helath Network Health and Wellness Pavilion
    4247 W Ridge Rd Ste 105, Erie, PA 16506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 835-2035
    Penn. State Behrend Health and Wellness Center
    4701 College Dr, Erie, PA 16563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 898-6217

Hospital Affiliations
  • Saint Vincent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis

Treatment frequency



Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 31, 2020
    Dr. Kim is always attentive and listens to what you're saying. He shares with you and answers your questions about lab work, procedures, or xray/mri tests. Recommends several options; helps you choose your best option. Typically runs a little behind, but I totally blame that on AHN and their same-day appointments. Causes the doctors to squeeze in appointments made through Pittsb for Erie. Regardless, I highly recommend Dr. Kim. He knows his practice and is easily relates. 5 stars!
    LeeAnn — Jan 31, 2020
    About Dr. Jeffrey Kim, DO

    • Sports Medicine
    • English
    • 1558311092
    Education & Certifications

    • University of New England / Main Campus
    • Family Practice and Sports Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kim works at Allegheny Health & Wellness Pav in Erie, PA. View the full address on Dr. Kim’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

