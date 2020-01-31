Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Kim, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Kim, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Erie, PA. They graduated from University of New England / Main Campus and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
Allegheny Helath Network Health and Wellness Pavilion4247 W Ridge Rd Ste 105, Erie, PA 16506 Directions (814) 835-2035
Penn. State Behrend Health and Wellness Center4701 College Dr, Erie, PA 16563 Directions (814) 898-6217
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kim is always attentive and listens to what you're saying. He shares with you and answers your questions about lab work, procedures, or xray/mri tests. Recommends several options; helps you choose your best option. Typically runs a little behind, but I totally blame that on AHN and their same-day appointments. Causes the doctors to squeeze in appointments made through Pittsb for Erie. Regardless, I highly recommend Dr. Kim. He knows his practice and is easily relates. 5 stars!
About Dr. Jeffrey Kim, DO
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1558311092
Education & Certifications
- University of New England / Main Campus
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kim works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
