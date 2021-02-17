Dr. Jeffrey Kim, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Kim, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Kim, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in White Plains, NY. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University / College of Dental Medicine|University Of Maryland.
Locations
White Plains Orthodontics90 Bryant Ave # 1-C, White Plains, NY 10605 Directions (914) 430-5091
Middletown Office400 Midway Park Dr, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 318-3012
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Guardian
- Healthplex Insurance Company
- Humana
- MetLife
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Went to him @ Westchester Dental Services at 47 Mamaroneck Ave. over a decade ago. Always courteous, professional and gentle.
About Dr. Jeffrey Kim, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 31 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Dental Medicine|University Of Maryland
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kim using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim speaks Korean and Spanish.
198 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
