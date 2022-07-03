Overview

Dr. Jeffrey Kimpson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.