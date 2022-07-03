Dr. Jeffrey Kimpson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kimpson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Kimpson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeffrey Kimpson, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 26750 Providence Pkwy, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 679-8000
-
2
Michigan Pain Management Consultants PC22255 Greenfield Rd Ste 500, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 559-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kimpson?
Dr Kimpson has been treating me for 40 years. I’m so grateful that I found him. I would tell anyone they don’t have to look any further for a pain Doctor.
About Dr. Jeffrey Kimpson, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1174565956
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kimpson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kimpson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kimpson has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kimpson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kimpson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kimpson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kimpson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kimpson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.