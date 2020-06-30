Dr. Kirsch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeffrey Kirsch, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Kirsch, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Kirsch, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Conway, AR. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Tulane University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway and Conway Regional Health System.
Dr. Kirsch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kirsch's Office Locations
-
1
Ear Nose & Throat Center of Conway2425 Dave Ward Dr Ste 101, Conway, AR 72034 Directions (501) 932-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
- Conway Regional Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kirsch?
Thanks a lot for your professional and caring service yesterday . I was in great pain but the hospitality I was shown from the reception till the time I left your practice was nothing short of comforting and excellence.
About Dr. Jeffrey Kirsch, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1801884622
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kirsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kirsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kirsch works at
Dr. Kirsch has seen patients for Sinusitis, Laryngitis and Chronic Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.