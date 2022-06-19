Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Klauser, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Klauser, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital.



Dr. Klauser works at Connecticut Orthopaedic Spclsts in Shelton, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.