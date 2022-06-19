Dr. Jeffrey Klauser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klauser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Klauser, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Klauser, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Klauser, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Griffin Hospital.
Dr. Klauser works at
Dr. Klauser's Office Locations
-
1
Connecticut Orthopaedics330 Bridgeport Ave, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 538-0022
Hospital Affiliations
- Griffin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klauser?
My first visit with Dr. Klauser went great. Great personality and very confident.
About Dr. Jeffrey Klauser, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598924193
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klauser has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klauser accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klauser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klauser works at
Dr. Klauser has seen patients for Joint Pain and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klauser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Klauser speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Klauser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klauser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klauser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klauser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.