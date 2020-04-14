Dr. Jeffrey Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Klein, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Klein, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Klein, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Klein's Office Locations
Jenny Frances LLC305 2nd Ave Ste 19, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 460-0174
- 2 380 2nd Ave Ste 1001, New York, NY 10010 Directions (212) 460-0174
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Healthfirst
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Klein is a fabulous surgeon. He is meticulous and thorough and caring. His skill and surgical prowess are impeccable.
About Dr. Jeffrey Klein, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1235208414
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
