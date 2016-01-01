Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Klein, DPM

Dr. Jeffrey Klein, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Berkley, MI. They graduated from William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine Post and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Klein works at Prime Foot & Ankle Specialists in Berkley, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.