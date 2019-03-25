Dr. Jeffrey Klein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Klein, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Klein, MD is a Dermatologist in San Juan Capistrano, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Capistrano Surgicenter30280 Rancho Viejo Rd, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675 Directions (949) 248-1632
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
I have seen Dr. Klein for over 25 years. He has performed numerous medical procedures and also a Liposuction. He is gentle and amazingly knowledgeable. I appreciate his conservative yet innovative approach.
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- University Of California, Irvine
- University Ca Irvine Med Center
- University of California At Berkeley
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- University of California, Riverside
- Dermatology, Internal Medicine and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klein has seen patients for Cellulitis, Acne and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Klein speaks French and Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Klein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klein.
