Dr. Jeffrey Klopper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klopper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeffrey Klopper, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Klopper, MD
Dr. Jeffrey Klopper, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital.
Dr. Klopper works at
Dr. Klopper's Office Locations
-
1
Atlanta Psychiatry & Neurology3188 Atlanta Rd SE, Smyrna, GA 30080 Directions (404) 265-4000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Cobb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Klopper?
This was a telephone talk with the staff Beth and Eileen & they both were so kind because of an error the Pharmacy had made for the second time and this time I was in a full blown panic attack & Beth had me breathe while Eileen handled the mistake the Pharmacy made & after 24 hours of panic this incredible staff went out of there way to help me calm down & get my correct amount of meds. Thank you so much, Jenny.
About Dr. Jeffrey Klopper, MD
- Psychiatry
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1033282017
Education & Certifications
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klopper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klopper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klopper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Klopper works at
Dr. Klopper has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Major Depressive Disorder and Suicidal Ideation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Klopper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Klopper. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klopper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klopper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klopper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.