Overview of Dr. Jeffrey Konopka, MD

Dr. Jeffrey Konopka, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They graduated from Indiana University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Columbus Regional Hospital, Franciscan Health Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Mooresville, Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and Schneck Medical Center.



Dr. Konopka works at VITTO MD in Carmel, IN with other offices in Columbus, IN, Bloomington, IN and Greenwood, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.